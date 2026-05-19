'I've been given some early updates, but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly,' says US president

Trump calls San Diego Islamic Center shooting ‘terrible situation’ 'I've been given some early updates, but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday described the shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego as a “terrible situation."

Speaking to reporters after being updated on developments, Trump said federal and local officials were actively assessing the incident and gathering additional information.

“They're giving a briefing on it ...and it's a terrible situation. I've been given some early updates, but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly," Trump told the reporters at the White House.

His remarks came after five people, including two suspected shooters, were killed in a shooting incident at the center in the Clairemont neighborhood on Monday.

