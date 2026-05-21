Morning Briefing: May 21, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including US President Donald Trump saying he will give diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war on Iran one last chance, the Turkish and US presidents holding a phone call, and the US announcing an indictment against former Cuban President Raul Castro.
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US President Donald Trump said he will give diplomatic efforts to permanently end his war on Iran a last, final chance.
"We're going to give this one shot. I'm in no hurry. You never think: 'Oh, the midterms, I'm in a hurry.' I'm in no hurry,” Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, referring to this fall’s critical midterm congressional elections, where the war could be a pivotal issue.
“I just, ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot," he added ahead of a trip to Connecticut.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a call with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed relations as well as regional and global developments.
The Turkish Communications Directorate indicated that Erdogan said the decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran was “a positive development” and expressed confidence that “a reasonable solution to disputed issues is possible.”
He also said Türkiye would continue supporting constructive initiatives to resolve conflicts.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the US Justice Department has filed criminal charges against former Cuban President Raul Castro.
"We are announcing an indictment charging Raul Castro and several others with conspiracy to kill US nationals," Blanche said at a ceremony honoring four volunteers killed in 1996 when Cuban jets shot down two planes operated by a Miami-based exile group.
"Mr. Castro and the others are charged with additional crimes as well, including destruction of aircraft and four individual counts of murder,” he said.
NEWS IN BRIEF
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 1.7% in the week ending May 15, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Inventories declined by 7.9 million barrels to around 445 million barrels, while market expectations had pointed to a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.
Strategic petroleum reserves, which are excluded from commercial crude stocks, fell by 9.9 million barrels to 374.2 million barrels, the data revealed.
Britain has eased key sanctions on Russian oil products and liquefied natural gas in a move officials say is necessary to protect fuel supplies as the conflict in the Middle East drives up energy prices.
The waiver, which comes into force on Wednesday, allows greater flexibility around Russian oil refined into diesel and jet fuel in third countries amid mounting concerns over a disruption to global energy markets following the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.
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