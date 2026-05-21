Special flights planned to bring back Turkish citizens, as well as participants from third countries

Türkiye working to ensure safe return of citizens detained by Israel after intervention against Global Sumud Flotilla Special flights planned to bring back Turkish citizens, as well as participants from third countries

Türkiye is working with all relevant institutions to ensure the safety and secure return of its citizens detained by Israel, following the illegal intervention against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan said special flights scheduled for later in the day are expected to bring Turkish citizens, as well as participants of the aid flotilla from third countries, back to Türkiye.

The statement stressed that Türkiye will continue to protect the rights of its citizens while fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities toward civilians in Gaza.

Fidan also reaffirmed Ankara’s continued support for the Palestinian people.

