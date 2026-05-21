Itamar Ben-Gvir posted video showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied, forced to kneel after being detained by Israel in international waters

10 countries summon Israeli envoys over cabinet minister’s abuse video of Gaza flotilla activists Itamar Ben-Gvir posted video showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied, forced to kneel after being detained by Israel in international waters

Ten countries, including seven European countries, summoned Israeli ambassadors and representatives for reprimand over a video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir overseeing the mistreatment of detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Ben-Gvir posted the video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video.

Israeli forces attacked the aid mission in international waters on Monday and detained all activists on board.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Italy

Italy summoned Israel's ambassador to protest the treatment of Gaza-bound flotilla activists and demanded the release of its nationals still being held, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry’s secretary-general, Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, conveyed the Italian government’s “strong protest” over the matter.

Poland

Poland said Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Warsaw would be summoned to demand an apology over Ben-Gvir’s treatment of the Gaza flotilla activists.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the move was meant to convey Warsaw’s “outrage” over the “extremely inappropriate conduct” of a member of the Israeli government.

Spain

Spain summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned the “monstrous, inhumane, and disgraceful” treatment of the detained flotilla activists.

In a video shared onthe US social media company X, Albares said the footage showed activists being treated “unjustly and humiliatingly” by an Israeli minister and police.

France

France summoned the Israeli ambassador to express its “indignation” over the incident, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

He added that Paris requested explanations from Israel over the treatment of flotilla activists.

Belgium

Belgium summoned Israel's ambassador over Ben-Gvir’s “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable” treatment of the Gaza flotilla activists, demanding the immediate release of detainees.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the footage showed activists “held captive, bound, forced face down,” while “a government minister” broadcast their humiliation on social media.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands was also set to summon Israel's ambassador to the country over the "shocking and unacceptable" mistreatment of the detained activists from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, the Dutch foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Portugal

Portugal’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Ben-Gvir’s mistreatment toward the Sumud Flotilla activists, saying it summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires to lodge a protest and request clarifications, according to a statement on X.

New Zealand

New Zealand was set to summon the Israeli ambassador over Ben-Gvir’s mistreatment video of the detained flotilla activists.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had already imposed a travel ban on Ben-Gvir last year for “severely and deliberately undermining peace and security and removing prospects for a two-state solution.”

Australia

Israel’s ambassador to Australia has been summoned before the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to reinforce the government’s displeasure with the video of Israel’s national security minister taunting detained flotilla activists, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday denounced Israel's "abominable" treatment of activists aboard the Gaza aid flotilla, demanding that Tel Aviv ensure the "safety and security" of Canadians.

Noting that the Canadian Foreign Ministry has summoned Israel's ambassador to Ottawa, Carney said on X Canada demanded "assurances regarding the safety and security of Canadians involved."