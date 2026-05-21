Group says attacks in past 24 hours included drone swarms, Merkava tank strikes and direct confrontations with Israeli troops

Hezbollah says it conducted 24 operations against Israeli forces Group says attacks in past 24 hours included drone swarms, Merkava tank strikes and direct confrontations with Israeli troops

Hezbollah said Thursday that it carried out 24 military operations over the past 24 hours targeting Israeli troops, military vehicles and positions across southern Lebanon.

The group said the attacks included drone strikes and rocket barrages and came in response to continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks on civilians and towns.​​​​​​​

In a series of statements, the group said several attacks focused on the town of Haddatha, where its fighters engaged advancing Israeli forces and armored units in one of the heaviest rounds of fighting in recent days.

According to Hezbollah, repeated drone attacks targeted Israeli troop concentrations and military positions, while at least four Merkava tanks and two D9 bulldozers were also struck in separate operations.

The group also said its fighters confronted Israeli forces advancing toward Haddatha and targeted supporting units with artillery and rocket fire over nearly 30 minutes.

It further said that it targeted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the central sector with a surface-to-air missile.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that seven soldiers, including two officers, were wounded after an explosive drone crashed in southern Lebanon.

The army said one female soldier sustained serious injuries while two officers and two soldiers were moderately wounded. Two additional soldiers suffered minor injuries.

Israeli attacks across Lebanon continue despite a US-mediated ceasefire that formally came into effect on April 17 and was later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive on Lebanon that has killed 3,073 people, wounded 9,362 others and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

