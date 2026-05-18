Russian foreign minister argues Iran has full right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes under non-proliferation treaty

Lavrov says Moscow did not see US proposals on Iran nuclear settlement but ready to facilitate Russian foreign minister argues Iran has full right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes under non-proliferation treaty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow has not seen any official US proposals regarding a reported new settlement plan for Iran’s nuclear program, but reiterated readiness to help facilitate a compromise between Washington and Tehran if both sides are interested.

Addressing a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said he saw media reports claiming correspondence is taking place between the US and Iran through Pakistani mediators or through other channels.

"I cannot confirm the accuracy of this information. We have not seen any proposals and are not trying to insert ourselves into this negotiation process. We wish this process success,” Lavrov said.

He stressed that President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly told US, Israeli and Iranian representatives that Moscow could play “a constructive role” if requested by both parties.

Lavrov argued that Russia played a “decisive role” in achieving the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, particularly in resolving issues surrounding enriched uranium stockpiles.

“We are ready to do this now as well,” he said. “Especially since the nuclear aspect of the settlement, judging by reports and the information we receive, is once again coming to the forefront.”

According to Lavrov, Russia’s position remains that Iran, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), has the legitimate right to enrich uranium for peaceful nuclear energy purposes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The basic principle is that Iran, like any other state party to the NPT, has the full right to enrich uranium for peaceful energy purposes,” Lavrov said.

He noted that under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran accepted “more intrusive inspections” by the IAEA as part of additional transparency measures, but argued that the accord was later destroyed after US President Donald Trump withdrew from it during his first term.

“In its absence, Iran should now have the same rights as other members of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, without any additional demands,” Lavrov said.

At the same time, he said, Moscow would support any mutually acceptable arrangement reached by Washington and Tehran.

“If the Islamic Republic decides voluntarily, as a gesture of goodwill, to limit certain aspects of its absolutely legitimate peaceful nuclear program, and if this helps achieve sustainable long-term peace, then of course we, like all other normal countries, would only welcome it,” he said.

Commenting on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Lavrov said the facility had never been subject to sanctions and remained outside the framework of the 2015 agreement.

“This issue concerns no one except the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, adding that work on additional power units at the plant was continuing.

Lavrov added that personnel from Rosatom had begun returning to the site after some employees were temporarily evacuated during recent US and Israeli strikes near the facility.