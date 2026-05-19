Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warns any new escalation would have ‘serious consequences’ across region

Yemen’s Houthi leader says group ready for any US move against Iran Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warns any new escalation would have ‘serious consequences’ across region

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis said Monday that his group stood militarily ready for any future US move against Iran, warning that a new escalation could have broader consequences across the region.

In a televised speech aired by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said there were indications that Washington was preparing for another round of escalation after what he described as the failure of previous efforts.

The United States does not honor its commitments, he said, accusing Washington of moving toward tightening pressure on Iranian ports despite the possible impact on the global economy.

Al-Houthi said US President Donald Trump prioritized Israeli interests over American ones.

He warned that any new escalation would have “serious consequences” across the region.

“On the military level, we are ready for all developments,” he said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

