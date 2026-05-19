Iranian forces are more prepared and stronger than before, says commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters

Iran warns US, allies against ‘strategic mistake,’ vows stronger response if attacked again Iranian forces are more prepared and stronger than before, says commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters

Iran warned the US and its allies Monday against making a new “strategic mistake” or miscalculation as a senior military commander said the country’s armed forces were more prepared and stronger than before.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in remarks carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB that Iran’s armed forces remained on high alert and were ready to respond to any renewed attack.

Abdollahi said Iran’s enemies had repeatedly tested the country and its armed forces.

“They should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its armed forces are more prepared and stronger than before, with their fingers on the trigger,” he said.

He warned that any renewed attack would face a “swift, decisive, powerful and large-scale” response.

Abdollahi also said that Iran had demonstrated its capabilities “on the battlefield,” warning that any new action by its enemies would be met with a response stronger than in the latest war.

“We will defend the rights of the Iranian nation with all our power and cut off the hand of any aggressor,” he said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

