Protesters take to streets in Rome and Athens in solidarity with Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla

Thousands march in Europe against Israeli attack on Global Sumud Flotilla Protesters take to streets in Rome and Athens in solidarity with Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla

Thousands of people took to the streets Monday in Italy and Greece to protest Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international aid initiative seeking to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance.

In Italy, demonstrations were held in Rome and several other cities as part of a nationwide general strike organized by labor unions and civil society groups under the slogan "We block everything."

The strike aimed to protest rising living costs, criticize military spending over investments in health care and education, oppose war policies, and call on the Italian government to avoid complicity with Israel while expressing solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

In Rome, thousands gathered at Piazza dei Cinquecento carrying Palestinian flags and signs supporting the flotilla before marching toward Piazza San Giovanni.

Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Palestine and called for the suspension of ties with Israel.

Similar rallies in support of the flotilla were held in cities including Milan, Naples and Turin, drawing thousands of participants.

Meanwhile, in Athens, hundreds gathered outside the Foreign Ministry building to condemn the Israeli attack on vessels affiliated with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Protesters called for the release of detained activists and held Palestinian flags and banners saying "Hands off Palestine" while chanting slogans in support of Palestinian freedom.

The Israeli army on Monday attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters and detained around 100 activists as the mission sought to break Israel’s blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Organizers said the mission included 426 participants, among them 96 Turkish activists and participants from 39 other countries including Germany, the US, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman and New Zealand.

On April 29, Israeli forces also attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete.

