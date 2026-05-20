Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years Gunners secure 14th English crown after Manchester City drop points

Arsenal F.C. won England’s top-flight football championship, the Premier League, for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday.

The London club secured its 14th English league title after defending champions Manchester City F.C. were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth.

The triumph marks Arsenal’s first league championship since the 2003-04 season.

The Gunners sit atop the table with 82 points, five ahead of second-place Manchester City with one match remaining.

Arsenal will conclude the season away against Crystal Palace F.C. at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

