US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers Upper chamber votes 50-47 on measure introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine

The US Senate on Tuesday advanced a war powers resolution seeking to require congressional authorization for continued military action against Iran.

The upper chamber voted 50-47 on the measure introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine.

Four Republican senators, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul, voted in favor, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voted against the motion for possible floor consideration.

Three Republican senators — John Cornyn, Thom Tillis, and Tommy Tuberville — did not vote.

Speaking ahead of the voting, Kaine urged lawmakers to advance his war powers resolution for full Senate debate, arguing that the chamber had a narrow opportunity to reassess US military involvement with Iran during what he described as a “fragile ceasefire.”

"This vote this week to discharge this matter from the committee and finally bring it to the floor of the Senate is different than any of the seven votes we've had before," he said.

Kaine accused President Donald Trump of dismissing diplomatic overtures related to Iran without consulting Congress.

The Virginia Democrat said he hoped the Senate would finally approve an eighth motion to discharge the resolution from committee and open a public debate on the conflict.