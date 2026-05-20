FBI says suspects who killed three people met online and held ‘hatred towards a lot of folks'

Police seize over 30 guns, crossbow from homes linked to San Diego mosque shooters FBI says suspects who killed three people met online and held ‘hatred towards a lot of folks'

Police said Tuesday that they have seized more than 30 guns and one crossbow from residences associated with the teenage gunmen who killed three people at a San Diego mosque.

Mark Remily, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Diego field office, said law enforcement executed three search warrants at residences linked to the suspects, seizing numerous pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, tactical gear and electronics from two of the locations.

Remily said investigators have already found writings on the suspects after the shootings and are working to obtain additional warrants for devices recovered from the scene.

“We’ve also executed search warrants on the electronic devices the subjects had with them at the time of the incident, and we’re in the process of obtaining additional search warrants for devices in the vehicle they used,” he said.

"We're still looking through electronics to give us the answers, but again, what I can say is they definitely had a broad hatred towards a lot of folks," he added.

The shootings are being investigated as a hate crime.

Authorities believe the suspects, who have not been publicly identified beyond listing their ages as 17 and 18, met online. They have so far declined to specify what ideologies or beliefs they espoused.

Multiple media reports identified the suspects as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18. Clark attended high school virtually and was expected to graduate later in May, NBC News reported, citing an anonymous school district official.

Additional information on Vazquez has yet to emerge.

Both suspects died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds after they attacked the mosque and opened fire on a landscaper just blocks away, police said.

Remily said investigators are continuing to comb through a manifesto that has been discovered over the course of the investigation.

"We are dedicating every resource the FBI has to conduct a thorough analysis of that manifesto to try to learn what led to this, but I think also, more importantly, how can we stop future attacks," he said.

Additional details were not provided, but NBC News reported that the document is 75 pages long and was written by both suspects. It reportedly contained extremist views that were Islamophobic, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ.

NBC, citing law enforcement officials briefed on the document, said the authors referred to a radical white supremacist dogma known as accelerationism, which takes as its goal the destruction of society to form a white ethnostate.

In addition to being hostile towards US President Donald Trump, the document blames Jews for the problems of the modern world, NBC News reported.

The Islamic Center of San Diego identified one of the victims as Amin Abdullah, a guard at the facility who was killed while trying to protect community members “until his final moments.”

“Police say his actions prevented the attack from becoming far worse,” the center wrote in an Instagram post.