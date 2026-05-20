'I think we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon,' US president says

US will end war with Iran 'very quickly': Trump 'I think we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon,' US president says

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States is moving rapidly toward ending the war with Iran.

"We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they're tired of this," Trump said at the White House.

"I think we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon, and hopefully we're going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added.

The president also highlighted the US’s military strength, crediting recent operations with degrading Iranian capabilities.

“Our military is the greatest in the world…We wiped out their navy. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. All of their material that they use for warfare is gone...I don't want to say their leaders are gone, because it's not very nice, but that happens to be true," he said.

Trump stressed that Iran will not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

"We won't be able to put up with that, and we're not going to put up with it," he said.

The developments come as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely