Decision is a result of 'comprehensive, multilayered process' focused on US force posture in Europe, says spokesman

Pentagon cuts US brigade presence in Europe, delays Poland deployment Decision is a result of 'comprehensive, multilayered process' focused on US force posture in Europe, says spokesman

The Pentagon said Tuesday that it is reducing the number of US Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) stationed in Europe from four to three.

"This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, adding it was the result of a "comprehensive, multilayered process" focused on US force posture in Europe.

"This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model U.S. ally," he added.

Parnell said final decisions on the positioning of these and other US troops in Europe will depend on additional reviews of American strategic and operational needs, along with assessments of how much allied nations can contribute to Europe’s defense.

He framed the review as part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, arguing that European allies should take primary responsibility for conventional defense in the region.

Parnell also said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke earlier Tuesday with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz about the decision and future force planning.

The Pentagon will remain "in close contact" with Poland as the analysis proceeds, including to ensure that the US retains a strong military presence in Poland, he added.

"Poland has shown both the ability and resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow suit," Parnell said.