Turkish communications director highlights cultural legacy during Turkish Cuisine Week

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday highlighted the cultural significance of Turkish Cuisine Week, describing the annual event as a celebration of Türkiye’s rich culinary and civilizational heritage.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said the event, held this year for the fifth time under the theme “Heritage on One Table” and under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdogan, promotes Anatolia’s traditional flavors alongside Türkiye’s longstanding cultural legacy.

“The memory of a nation sometimes lives in a folk song, and sometimes in hearts gathered around the same table,” Duran said.

He added that Turkish cuisine for centuries has represented not only food, but also “sharing, abundance, hospitality and culture.”

Duran also thanked chefs, producers and everyone contributing to preserving and passing down Turkish culinary traditions to future generations, while congratulating participants on Turkish Cuisine Week.