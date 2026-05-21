Special flights planned for Thursday evening to repatriate Turkish citizens and participants from third countries

Türkiye working to ensure safe return of citizens detained after Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla Special flights planned for Thursday evening to repatriate Turkish citizens and participants from third countries

Türkiye is working with all relevant institutions to ensure the safety and secure return of its citizens detained by Israel, following the illegal intervention against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan said special flights scheduled for later in the day are expected to bring Turkish citizens, as well as participants of the aid flotilla from third countries, back to Türkiye.

The statement stressed that Türkiye will continue to protect the rights of its citizens while fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities toward civilians in Gaza.

Fidan also reaffirmed Ankara’s continued support for the Palestinian people.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, three flights are arriving to Ramon Airport in southern Israel to bring the detained participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Türkiye.

The aircraft, which have a total passenger capacity exceeding 400, will be able to transport all flotilla participants requesting evacuation to Türkiye.

The special flights are scheduled to arrive at Istanbul Airport later this evening.