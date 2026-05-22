Israeli artillery targets area in southern Syria Shelling hits farmland and wooded areas, no casualties immediately reported

Israeli artillery shelled an area of the Daraa countryside in southern Syria early Friday, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA.

SANA said the shelling struck farmland and wooded areas between the villages of Maariya and Abdin in the Yarmouk Basin on the western outskirts of the area.

No casualties or significant material damage were reported.

Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment and ammunition.

