US Congressman slams Democrats’ post-election ‘autopsy’ report for omitting Gaza genocide Democratic lawmaker says party’s 'blank check' support for Israel during Gaza genocide alienated voters

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) faced criticism Thursday after its 192-page post-election “autopsy” report failed to mention Gaza, prompting a backlash from progressives and some pro-Israel Democrats who argued that the issue played a significant role in the party’s 2024 presidential election loss.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna criticized the omission in a video message posted on the US social media platform X, saying: “There is not a single mention of Gaza in the 192 page DNC autopsy report.”

“As someone who campaigned in Michigan and Wisconsin, let me tell you — one of the main reasons we lost was our blank check to Israel and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu while they committed a genocide,” Khanna said, adding: “Our party must put human rights first.”

The document contained no references to Gaza or Israel despite months of debate within the Democratic Party over former President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and its political impact on Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.

The omission reignited divisions within the Democratic Party over the Biden administration’s Israel policy.

Several progressive activists told Politico they had raised concerns with the report’s primary author, Democratic operative Paul Rivera, arguing that US support for Israel alienated younger and progressive voters.

Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg reportedly said he warned party officials that Gaza contributed to Democrats losing young voters.

The Biden administration approved nearly $18 billion in military support for Israel during the war and repeatedly vetoed UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, policies that triggered a backlash within parts of the Democratic base.

Israel has killed thousands of Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

