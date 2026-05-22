Attack comes a day after Israeli airstrike damaged hospital in Tebnine

4 killed in Israeli strike on emergency center in southern Lebanon Attack comes a day after Israeli airstrike damaged hospital in Tebnine

Four people were killed early Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting an emergency response center in the southern Lebanese town of Hanouiyeh, according to Lebanon’s civil defense authority.

No other details were immediately available.

The attack came a day after an Israeli airstrike caused significant damage to a hospital in the southern town of Tebnine.

According to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA, two people were killed and a third was injured after an Israeli fighter jet struck near Tebnine Hospital.

At least 16 hospitals have been damaged in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry showed.

Official data also revealed that at least 116 people have been killed and 263 wounded in attacks targeting medics and ambulance crews during the same period.

At least 3,089 people have been killed, 9,397 injured and more than 1.6 million displaced since the start of the Israeli assaults in March, according to Lebanese officials.

