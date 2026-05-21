Turkish president says Ankara seeks to position itself as key actor in regional peace amid growing instability

Türkiye to continue defending peace, humanity against ‘genocide networks’: President Erdogan Turkish president says Ankara seeks to position itself as key actor in regional peace amid growing instability

Türkiye will continue defending “common values of humanity” against the “genocide networks” killing civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at EFES-2026 Combined, Joint, and Live-Fire Field Exercise in the western city of Izmir, Erdogan stressed that while pessimistic scenarios are being written about the future, Ankara is striving to position the country as a key actor in every field, especially in regional peace.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to stand for peace and stability against those investing in war and chaos,” he said.