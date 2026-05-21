Court ordered Air France, Airbus to pay maximum fine allowed by law for negligent manslaughter, amounting to $260,000 each

Air France, Airbus found guilty of manslaughter in 2009 plane crash: Reports Court ordered Air France, Airbus to pay maximum fine allowed by law for negligent manslaughter, amounting to $260,000 each

Air France and Airbus have been found guilty of manslaughter over the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash that killed 228 people, including 216 passengers, according to media reports on Thursday.

The Paris Appeals Court found both the French airline and commercial aircraft manufacturer guilty of corporate manslaughter over the incident, which took place 17 years ago, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The crash of AIR France Flight AF447, en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, occurred on June 1, 2009, when the aircraft went down in the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 people on board-- 216 passengers and 12 crew members.

The court ordered Air France and Airbus to pay the maximum fine allowed by law for negligent manslaughter, amounting to €225,000 ($260,000) each.

The ruling followed the prosecution's recommendation, which, on Nov. 26, 2025, had requested convictions for the European aircraft manufacturer and the French airline, both on trial for manslaughter.

The two companies had been acquitted of criminal charges at first instance in April 2023, while acknowledging civil liability.