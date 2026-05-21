Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia call for presidential, parliamentary elections in Libya Countries urge all Libyan parties to ‘avoid escalation,’ prioritize country’s ‘supreme national interest’

Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia on Thursday called for accelerating the holding of simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya following a ministerial meeting in Cairo under a trilateral mechanism by Libya’s neighbors.

In a joint statement, the three countries stressed “the importance of advancing the political process in Libya under UN auspices and creating suitable conditions for holding presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously.”

The statement was issued after a meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia held within the framework of the “Tripartite Neighboring Countries Mechanism on Libya” to discuss the latest political and security developments in the country.

The three countries also called on all Libyan parties to “avoid escalation” and prioritize the country’s “supreme national interest.”

The ministers agreed that the next meeting of the trilateral mechanism on Libya would be held in Algeria, with the date to be determined later through diplomatic channels.

Libya continues to face political division between two rival governments since 2022, the internationally recognized administration of Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, and a parallel government led by Osama Hammad based in Benghazi, supported by the eastern-based parliament.

UN-led efforts to hold national elections remain stalled, prolonging the oil-rich country's decade-long conflict and instability.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.