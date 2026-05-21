'Russia and Belarus bear direct responsibility for drones endangering the lives and security of people on our Eastern flank. Europe will respond with unity and strength,' says Von der Leyen

Russia’s 'threats' against Baltic states ‘completely unacceptable’, says EU chief 'Russia and Belarus bear direct responsibility for drones endangering the lives and security of people on our Eastern flank. Europe will respond with unity and strength,' says Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned about Russian threats against the Baltic states and drone incidents near the EU’s eastern border.

"Russia’s public threats against our Baltic States are completely unacceptable. Let there be no doubt. A threat against one Member State is a threat against our entire Union," Von der Leyen said Wednesday on the US social media company X.

"Russia and Belarus bear direct responsibility for drones endangering the lives and security of people on our Eastern flank. Europe will respond with unity and strength," she said.

"We will continue reinforcing the security of our Eastern flank with strong collective defense and preparedness at every level," she added.

Von der Leyen's comments came after Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, claimed Moscow had information suggesting Ukraine could launch military drones from Latvia and other Baltic states.

He warned that NATO membership would not protect those countries from retaliation.

Latvia rejected the remarks as “pure fiction” and later summoned a Russian diplomat to formally protest the statements.