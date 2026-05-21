422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

Asiye Yilmaz
21 May 2026•Update: 21 May 2026
A total of 422 participants from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 85 Turkish nationals, left the Ramon Airport in Israel and are en route to Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.
“Through special flights, 422 flotilla participants, including 85 Turkish citizens, are being brought to our country,” said sources.
They said as part of evacuation efforts coordinated by the Foreign Ministry, the participants detained by Israeli forces left the airport under the supervision of officials from Türkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv.