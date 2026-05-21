Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say 85 Turkish nationals among those evacuated departing Ramon Airport on special flights under embassy supervision

422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say 85 Turkish nationals among those evacuated departing Ramon Airport on special flights under embassy supervision

A total of 422 participants from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 85 Turkish nationals, left the Ramon Airport in Israel and are en route to Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

“Through special flights, 422 flotilla participants, including 85 Turkish citizens, are being brought to our country,” said sources.

They said as part of evacuation efforts coordinated by the Foreign Ministry, the participants detained by Israeli forces left the airport under the supervision of officials from Türkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv.