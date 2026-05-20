Trump gives Iran deal ‘one shot’ as Tehran warns of wider war

US president says ‘no hurry’ for agreement after IRGC warns renewed attacks could broaden conflict ‘beyond the region’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will give diplomatic efforts to permanently end his war on Iran a last, final chance.

"We're going to give this one shot. I'm in no hurry. You never think: 'Oh, the midterms, I'm in a hurry.' I'm in no hurry,” Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, referring to this fall’s critical midterm congressional elections, where the war could be a pivotal issue.

“I just, ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot," he added, ahead of a trip to Connecticut.

"I just wonder whether or not they have the good of the people, because some of the things they're doing, to me, means they don't have the good of the people, and they have to have the good of the people. There's a lot of anger now in Iran, because people are living so badly,” Trump said.

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