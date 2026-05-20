Several Israeli soldiers also wounded in clashes with Hezbollah, reports Israeli newspaper

1 officer killed in southern Lebanon, says Israeli army Several Israeli soldiers also wounded in clashes with Hezbollah, reports Israeli newspaper

The Israeli army announced Tuesday evening that one of its officers was killed in southern Lebanon amid Tel Aviv's continued ceasefire violations.

The army statement did not provide further details.

However, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the officer was killed Tuesday morning in an exchange of fire with a Hezbollah fighter in the village of Qawzah, north of the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

The newspaper added that several Israeli soldiers were also wounded during the clash, without specifying the number.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel has been carrying out a large-scale offensive on Lebanon that has killed 3,042 people and wounded 9,301, in addition to displacing over 1.6 million people, according to the Lebanese official figures.



*Writing by Serdar Dincel