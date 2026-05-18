Iranian squad arrives in Antalya for pre-World Cup training camp ahead of tournament in US, Canada and Mexico

Iran’s World Cup buildup begins in Türkiye as politics loom Iranian squad arrives in Antalya for pre-World Cup training camp ahead of tournament in US, Canada and Mexico

Iranian sports journalist says political tensions and possible protests could affect team during tournament despite players being prepared for ‘every scenario’

Iran’s national football team arrived Monday in the Turkish resort city of Antalya to begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid regional tensions and political concerns surrounding the tournament.

Iranian media reported that the team traveled to Türkiye for an overseas training camp as part of its World Cup preparations.

Players under head coach Amir Ghalenoei are expected to hold their first training session in Antalya later Monday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran were drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Iran will open their campaign against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 16 before facing Belgium at the same venue on June 21. The team will conclude the group stage against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26.

Speaking to Anadolu, Iranian sports journalist Hatem Shiralizadeh said the political atmosphere surrounding the tournament could place additional pressure on the Iranian squad.

“The atmosphere of the World Cup will definitely not be in favor of Iran because of recent developments, tensions between Iran and the US and other issues,” he said.

However, he added that the national team had experience dealing with difficult circumstances and was preparing itself “for every possible scenario.”

Shiralizadeh also said possible protests inside stadiums could negatively affect players’ performances.

“If we say recent developments and possible protests in stadiums will not affect the national team, that would not be true,” he said.

“At the same time, football is full of surprises, and Iran can still make history on a good day and qualify for the knockout stage for the first time,” he added.

He also pointed to challenges faced by the team in recent months, including the interruption of Iran’s domestic league following the war involving the US and Israel against Iran, limited preparation matches and what he described as external pressure on the national team.