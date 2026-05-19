US sanctions senior Cuban officials

The US on Monday sanctioned some of Cuba's top leaders, generals and intelligence officials, targeting the island's justice, energy and communications ministers along with its primary spy agency in a major escalation of pressure on Havana.

“These sanctions advance the Trump Administration’s comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba’s communist regime and to hold accountable both the regime and those who provide it material support,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned were Justice Minister Rosabel Gamon Verde, Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, Communications Minister Mayra Arevich Marin and Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly.

The designations also cover the Directorate of Intelligence of Cuba (DGI) -- the regime's primary intelligence agency -- along with its chiefs, three senior military commanders and a top Communist Party Central Committee official.

Besides the DGI, the other entities designated were the Ministry of Interior (MININT), which oversees Cuba's police, internal security forces and prison system, and the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), accused of operating mobile prisons and violently suppressing protests.

Earlier Monday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned that his country has the "absolute and legitimate right" to defend itself against US military aggression, warning that any attack on the island would result in a "bloodbath with incalculable consequences."

He said Cuba "poses no threat, nor does it have any aggressive plans or intentions against any country," including the US.

The remarks came hours after the US-based news outlet Axios, citing unverified classified US intelligence assessments, reported that Cuba had allegedly acquired more than 300 military drones and discussed possible plans to use them against American targets, including the naval base at Guantanamo Bay, US military vessels, and possibly Key West, Florida.

