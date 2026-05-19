'I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout,' says US president

Trump says he is 'concerned' by Ebola 'breakout' as 1 American confirmed infected 'I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is "concerned" by the "breakout" of Ebola, comments that came after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an American has been infected.

Asked by a reporter if he is concerned by the outbreak, Trump said he is "concerned about everything, but certainly am."

"I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout," he said.

Heidi Overton, a senior White House official for domestic policy, said the Trump administration has established an interagency response to the viral outbreak. She confirmed that one American displayed symptoms after being exposed to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and is being flown to Germany for treatment.

"That American, as well as six other high-risk contacts, are going to be taken out of that region and taken to Germany," she said. "That is an internationally recognized location for viral hemorrhagic fever treatments, so we're very grateful that they would take them. It's a significantly shorter flight time for Americans to receive treatment there in Germany."

Serge, a missionary group, confirmed that an American medical missionary was infected while treating patients at a local hospital. It identified him as Dr. Peter Stafford.

Entry restrictions to the US have been established for non-American citizens who have visited Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo and South Sudan over the past 21 days, Overton said.

She maintained, however, that no cases of Ebola have been detected in the US.

The World Health Organization declared Sunday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is a public health emergency of international concern, with at least 80 suspected deaths reported as of Saturday.

Health officials said the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments available.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is coordinating with regional authorities and international partners to help contain the outbreak and reduce the risk of cross-border transmission.

