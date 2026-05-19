'There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy,' says US president

Trump says he postponed planned attacks on Iran because regional nations said deal is close 'There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he decided to delay the resumption of attacks on Iran because several regional nations informed him that they believe a deal to fully end the war is close to being sealed.

Trump said he was asked by the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and unspecified "others" to delay strikes "because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal."

"And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also," he told reporters at the White House. "There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy."

Trump said he informed Israel as well as "other people in the Middle East" of his decision.

On Sunday, Trump warned Iran, saying the "clock is ticking" for them to "get moving" before "there won’t be anything left of them."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

