Hungarian premier renews resignation demand for president, calling him 'Orban's puppet' Peter Magyar alleges presidency has failed to maintain political neutrality

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar renewed on Monday his call for the resignation of President Tamas Sulyok, accusing him of "having failed every test of human, legal, and political suitability during his inglorious two years in office as President of Hungary."

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Magyar accused Sulyok of acting in alignment with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing camp and alleged that the presidency had failed to maintain political neutrality.

He also repeated claims that the president was politically dependent on the ruling Fidesz party.

"Tamas Sulyok has failed every test of human, legal, and political suitability during his inglorious two years in office as President of Hungary," he wrote, calling the president "Viktor Orban's puppet."

Magyar alleged that Sulyok had misrepresented constitutional roles and made inaccurate statements regarding bilateral meetings and private discussions between the two.

He argued that Hungary requires a president who represents "the entire nation" rather than a single political bloc.

"Mr. President, you must leave. And you will leave," Magyar wrote, reiterating an earlier ultimatum and setting a deadline of May 31 for a voluntary resignation.

The remarks follow Sulyok's interview with news portal Index, in which the president rejected Magyar's resignation demand and said he did not consider the political accusations relevant under Hungary's Constitution.

"The Hungarian Constitution does not include the categories of incompetence and unworthiness. These are political value judgments," the president said.

Magyar's Tisza Party defeated Orban in the April 12 parliamentary elections, ending his 16-year rule and leading to a political transition in the EU country.