At least 877 Palestinians killed, 2,602 others injured by Israeli forces in Gaza ceasefire, according to Health Ministry

2 Palestinians killed, 4 injured from Israeli fire in Gaza despite ceasefire At least 877 Palestinians killed, 2,602 others injured by Israeli forces in Gaza ceasefire, according to Health Ministry

Two Palestinians were killed and four others wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources said the body of a Palestinian man and two injured people arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, after an Israeli strike near the Bani Suheila roundabout in the city.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone shelled a group of civilians near Bani Suheila, causing the casualties.

A Palestinian child also breathed his last from injuries sustained from a drone strike in Bani Suheila on Thursday.

Two young Palestinians were also injured, including one critically, in Israeli shelling of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army has continued its attacks in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 877 Palestinians have been killed and 2,602 others injured since the truce.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which has caused widespread destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure.



*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul