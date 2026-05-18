- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold 2nd phone call in 2 days

Pakistani, Qatari premiers discuss Middle East situation - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold 2nd phone call in 2 days

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East, including Pakistan’s peace efforts, during a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Sharif appreciated Qatar’s support and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Both leaders stressed the importance of sustaining ceasefire efforts, preventing further escalation and restoring regional stability.

It was their second call in two days, and they also discussed bilateral cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed full support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts and stressed the need for engagement by all parties to advance negotiations “leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region,” according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait.

Separately, earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned” a drone attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of the UAE,” the ministry said.

It warned that attacks targeting nuclear installations carry potentially catastrophic and irreversible consequences for human life, the environment and regional as well as global peace and security.

Islamabad also urged all parties to “exercise maximum restraint, fulfill their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions.”