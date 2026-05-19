UN expert accuses Israel of ‘gross disregard’ for abuse of c

Special rapporteur cites allegations of torture, sexual violence and at least 94 deaths in custody since October 2023, warning of a culture of impunity in Israeli detention facilities

UN expert accuses Israel of ‘gross disregard’ for abuse of Palestinian detainees Special rapporteur cites allegations of torture, sexual violence and at least 94 deaths in custody since October 2023, warning of a culture of impunity in Israeli detention facilities

The United Nations special rapporteur on torture has accused Israel of showing a “gross disregard” for the humane treatment of Palestinian detainees, warning that emergency measures introduced after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks had exposed prisoners to torture, sexual violence and potentially unlawful deaths.

In a statement on Tuesday, the rapporteur, Alice Jill Edwards, detailed allegations of severe beatings, electrocution, stress positions, sleep deprivation, starvation and prolonged incommunicado detention in Israeli facilities.

She said conditions were marked by overcrowding, disease, denial of medical care, and lack of ventilation and sunlight.

“Emergency measures introduced after Oct. 7, 2023, exposed Palestinian detainees to torture, potentially unlawful deaths, incommunicado detention, and degrading conditions,” Edwards said.

Her investigation recorded 52 incidents of torture or ill-treatment and 33 incidents of sexual torture or sexualized abuse.

Allegations included one case of repeated anal and vaginal rape, two cases of object rape, and reports from male detainees of beatings, electrocution and dog attacks targeting their genitals.

“These testimonies are deeply distressing. Behind every allegation is a human being who was wholly dependent on those exercising power over them,” Edwards said. “The absolute prohibition on torture exists precisely for such moments, when law, restraint and humanity are most needed.”

“These allegations demand full, independent and transparent investigation, and accountability where violations are established,” she added.

The rapporteur also raised alarm over at least 94 reported deaths in custody since October 2023 that she said remain uninvestigated. Postmortem examinations cited in the report found injuries including fractured ribs, hemorrhaging and lacerated organs.

“It is my view that the number and cruelty of allegations compiled portray gross disregard by Israel of its duty to treat all detainees humanely and without discrimination,” Edwards said.

