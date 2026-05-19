US top diplomat to attend NATO meeting in Sweden to discuss ‘increased defense investment,’ says State Department

Rubio to visit Sweden, India for NATO meeting, trade, defense talks US top diplomat to attend NATO meeting in Sweden to discuss ‘increased defense investment,’ says State Department

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Sweden and India later this week for meetings focused on NATO, Arctic security, energy and defense ties, the State Department said Tuesday.

Rubio will attend a NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22, where he is expected to discuss “increased defense investment and greater burden sharing in the Alliance,” according to a statement.

He will also meet counterparts from the Arctic Seven nations to discuss economic and security interests in the Arctic region, and hold talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, it added.

Following his visit to Sweden, Rubio will travel to India from May 23 - 26, with stops planned in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, said the State Department.

Rubio will discuss energy security, trade and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials, it said.