'International law on the high seas needs to be respected,' says spokesperson

UN 'very concerned' for safety of all on Gaza-bound humanitarian Global Sumud flotilla 'International law on the high seas needs to be respected,' says spokesperson

The UN said Tuesday it is "very concerned" about the safety of activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla after Israel seized the convoy.

"We're very concerned about the safety of all those on board. They need to be protected, and they need to be kept safe," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference, adding that "international law on the high seas needs to be respected."

Asked whether Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would insist that the apprehension of flotilla activists constituted a violation of international law, Dujarric said, "I don't think we have all the details of how this was done, but it doesn't look like this was done in full respect of international law."

Dujarric also renewed calls for Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

"Let's remember the best way to get humanitarian aid in is through official channels, and for that to happen at greater volume, we need to see Israel remove a number of the impediments and barriers that have been in place, which doesn't allow us to bring the aid that we need in," he said.

Dujarric highlighted critical shortages of spare parts for generators and pumping stations, mounting solid waste, and a lack of materials needed to rebuild shelters at scale in the besieged enclave.