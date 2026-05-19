'I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit,' says president

Trump says he was hour from resuming Iran strikes before postponing offensive Monday 'I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit,' says president

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would have resumed strikes on Iran within an hour had he not postponed them earlier in the week at the request of regional allies, as Tehran revealed details of a new proposal to end the war launched by Washington and Israel in February.

“They knew that we were very close. I would say that I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said the US may deal Iran “another big hit” if the sides fail to reach a permanent agreement in the coming days.

“They’re begging to make a deal. I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit,” he said. “I'm saying, two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something. Maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi revealed details earlier Tuesday of Tehran’s latest proposal submitted to the US during a meeting with parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. The US has yet to respond.

Gharibabadi said the proposal emphasizes “its right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities,” according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The proposal includes “an end to conflicts across all fronts, including Lebanon; the lifting of the US naval blockade; the release of Iranian assets; and compensation by the United States for damage caused during the latest war to support reconstruction efforts.”

It also demands “the removal of all unilateral sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions, and the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding the Islamic Republic,” he said.

On May 10, Iran delivered its response to a US proposal through Pakistani mediators. But Trump later described Tehran’s offer as “totally unacceptable.” Iranian media reported Monday that Tehran had since submitted a revised 14-point proposal through the same channel.

On Saturday, Trump threatened renewed military escalation against Iran, posting an image on Truth Social showing warships flying the American flag, including one vessel carrying the Iranian flag, alongside the phrase: “IT WAS CALM BEFORE THE STORM.”

Trump said late Monday that he had postponed a planned Tuesday attack on Iran at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He added that he instructed the Defense Department “to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Following stalled negotiations mediated by Pakistan, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, including those along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran later responded by closing the shipping channel and requiring ships to coordinate passage with Tehran amid fears that the fragile ceasefire could collapse if no agreement is reached.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul