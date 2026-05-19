Antonio Guterres 'reaffirms that attacks on places of worship are particularly heinous'

UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly attack on San Diego Islamic Center in US Antonio Guterres 'reaffirms that attacks on places of worship are particularly heinous'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday "strongly" condemned a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the US that left three dead.

"The Secretary General strongly condemns yesterday's deadly attack on a mosque in San Diego, California, in which three people were killed," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Noting that Guterres "reaffirms that attacks on places of worship are particularly heinous," he stressed "the urgent need to confront hatred and intolerance in all their forms."

Guterres also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, said his spokesperson. "He stands in solidarity with the Muslim community and calls for a full investigation into the attack," said Dujarric.

Three people, including a security guard, were fatally shot Monday at the center.

Law enforcement officials said two tesuspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.