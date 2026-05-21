Families left Qamishli for their original areas in northern Syria under supervision of presidential and security officials, according to Hasakah’s media directorate

About 1,300 displaced families return from Hasakah to Afrin in northern Syria Families left Qamishli for their original areas in northern Syria under supervision of presidential and security officials, according to Hasakah’s media directorate

Around 1,300 displaced families began to return Thursday to their original areas in Afrin in northern Syria, Hasakah’s media directorate said.

“A convoy of about 1,300 families from Afrin who were displaced in Hasakah set off from the city of Qamishli on their way back to their areas,” the directorate said in a statement.

The return took place “under the supervision of the presidential team and the Internal Security leadership in Hasakah and Aleppo provinces, and with Syrian Civil Defense teams accompanying them,” the statement said.

Several previous convoys had arrived from different areas, most notably Hasakah province and the city of Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani.

The return reflects the improving security and stability in Syria in recent months. It also comes as a humanitarian and national response to ending the displacement that began with military operations in 2018 to free Afrin from the terrorist group YPG/SDF group.

On Jan. 30, the Syrian government announced that it had reached a comprehensive agreement with the SDF aimed at ending divisions in the country and launching a new phase of integration.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul