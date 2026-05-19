UN says global growth to slow as Middle East conflict delivers new economic shock 'The Middle East crisis has intensified strains across developing economies,' says economic affairs chief

The UN said Tuesday in its "World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2026" report that the Middle East crisis has delivered a significant blow to the global economy, pushing down growth projections and reigniting inflation.

"Global GDP growth is now forecast at 2.5 per cent in 2026—0.2 percentage points below the January projection and well below pre-pandemic norms," said a statement by the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs, adding that "A modest recovery is projected at 2.8 per cent in 2027."

The report said the shock is primarily felt in the energy sector, through constrained supply, surging prices and rising freight and insurance costs, with effects cascading through supply chains and increasing production costs globally.

Western Asia has been the hardest hit, with regional growth expected to plunge from 3.6% in 2025 to 1.4% in 2026, compounded by direct infrastructure damage and severe disruptions to oil production, trade and tourism.

Pointing to the "highly uneven" effect of the crisis, the report noted that the US is projected to hold relatively steady at 2.0% growth, while the EU faces a steeper slide from 1.5% to 1.1%. China and India are also moderating, though they remain among the stronger performers globally.

"The Middle East crisis has intensified strains across developing economies," said Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, in the statement.

Junhua stated that "rising borrowing costs and renewed capital-flow pressures risk deepening debt vulnerabilities and constraining the resources available for sustainable development at a critical moment."

The report also warned that low-income families bear the heaviest burden, as food and energy prices consume a growing share of household spending while wages fail to keep pace, pushing more people into poverty at a moment when governments have the least capacity to respond.