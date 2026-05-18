'This (Israeli) aggression, which targets innocent people in Gaza and the West Bank and extends as far as Lebanon and Syria, has unfortunately now turned into a global threat,' Fidan says

Turkish foreign minister condemns Israeli attack on Global Sumud Flotilla 'This (Israeli) aggression, which targets innocent people in Gaza and the West Bank and extends as far as Lebanon and Syria, has unfortunately now turned into a global threat,' Fidan says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday condemned Israel's latest attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, which was en route to Gaza to deliver aid, "in the strongest terms," calling the act "piracy."

"We condemn in the strongest terms this act of piracy, which clearly violates international law. There were participants from around 40 countries on board the vessels. We are in contact with these countries. We are also resolutely continuing the necessary efforts to ensure that our citizens are released as soon as possible," Fidan told a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin.

Fidan noted that the full realization of the vision of peace and prosperity depends on resolving the Palestinian issue, which is the main source of nearly all chronic crises in the region, on the basis of a two-state framework.

"Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle to this vision of peace is once again Israel’s extremist and expansionist policies. This aggression, which targets innocent people in Gaza and the West Bank and extends as far as Lebanon and Syria, has unfortunately now turned into a global threat. The repercussions of this threat directly affect Europe as well, from migration movements to energy security," Fidan warned.

The Israeli attack against the Global Sumud Flotilla was the latest example of Tel Aviv's aggressive policies, he said.

The Israeli army on Monday attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound humanitarian mission, and detained around 100 activists.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Regional crisis

Fidan said the crisis that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran should be resolved through diplomacy as soon as possible, and that Türkiye continues to support Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

He underlined that maintaining the ceasefire is a priority, warning that renewed fighting would have serious global economic and political consequences.

Fidan added that lasting solutions require a comprehensive regional vision for security and prosperity, citing developments in Syria as an example of peace built through regional ownership and common sense.

Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan said the Russia-Ukraine war, which has its fifth year, is no longer acceptable and continues to impose heavy costs on Europe.

He said he discussed the course of the war, the latest situation in Ukraine, possible ways to stop the conflict, and ongoing negotiations with his German counterpart.

Fidan added that recent short-term ceasefires show diplomatic ground for a lasting solution may still exist, and that Türkiye will continue efforts to help end the war.

Ties between Türkiye and Germany

Fidan said reciprocal visits and the revival of the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism after 12 years show bilateral relations have regained momentum.

He said Türkiye and Germany aim to strengthen cooperation in more areas, including trade, energy, connectivity, renewable energy, defense industry and counterterrorism. Fidan noted that Germany is Türkiye’s largest trade partner in Europe and its second-largest globally, adding that bilateral trade could rise from $52 billion to $60 billion in the near term.

He also underscored the role of the Turkish community in Germany, saying it shows that the partnership is rooted not only between states but also between societies.

On Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan said ties should be handled on a more realistic, strategic and result-oriented basis. He argued that deeper economic integration with Türkiye has become a strategic necessity for the EU, with modernization of the Customs Union as the first major step.

Fidan also called for progress on visa liberalization and said excluding Türkiye from the EU’s defense and security structures contradicts Europe’s own security goals.

“We want to resolutely advance our bilateral relations. We will also continue to work in close coordination and cooperation in the face of regional challenges. The strategic dialogue mechanism we held today has been extremely useful in terms of realizing our goals,” he said.