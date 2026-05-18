'We welcome the European Union’s decision to lift sanctions on a number of Syrian government entities, including the ministries of interior and defense,' Syrian foreign minister says

Syria welcomes EU move to remove several Syrian institutions from sanctions list 'We welcome the European Union’s decision to lift sanctions on a number of Syrian government entities, including the ministries of interior and defense,' Syrian foreign minister says

Syria welcomed on Monday a decision by the European Union to remove several Syrian institutions from its sanctions list as part of efforts to support the country's transition.

"We welcome the European Union’s decision to lift sanctions on a number of Syrian government entities, including the ministries of interior and defense,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani wrote on the US social media company X.

"We also appreciate the renewal of sanctions imposed on figures of the former regime and those involved in crimes against our people," he said.

Damascus looks forward to deepening cooperation with its partners in the EU "in a way that serves the interests of our people, is based on mutual respect and shared interests, and supports the path of reconstruction," Shaibani added.

The EU on Monday renewed restrictive measures targeting individuals and entities linked to the former Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad for another year, while removing several institutions from its sanctions list as part of efforts to support the country's transition.

The EU Council said in a statement that the sanctions would remain in force until June 1, 2027, following its annual review of measures imposed on figures associated with the former regime.

In December 2024, Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, bringing an end to the Baath Party's decades of rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.