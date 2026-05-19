Morning Briefing: May 19, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US President Donald Trump saying he has postponed planned attacks on Iran, Israeli army attacking Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla in international waters, 5 people, including suspected shooters, killed at San Diego Islamic Center, and WHO declaring Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda a global health emergency.

TOP STORIES

Trump says he postponed planned attacks on Iran because regional nations said deal is close

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he decided to delay the resumption of attacks on Iran because several regional nations informed him that they believe a deal to fully end the war is close to being sealed.

Trump said he was asked by the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and unspecified "others" to delay strikes "because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal."

"And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also," he told reporters at the White House. "There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy."

Trump said he informed Israel as well as "other people in the Middle East" of his decision.

Israeli army attacks Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla in international waters, detains 100 activists

The Israeli army on Monday attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters, detaining 100 activists, as the mission sailed in an attempt to break a choking blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces attacking and boarding the boats one after another.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that army forces detained activists aboard the vessels and were transferring them to a navy ship described as a “floating prison” before transporting them to the port of Ashdod in southern Israel. According to Walla news website, Israeli forces had so far detained around 100 activists from the humanitarian mission.

Video footage shared by organizers showed activists filming as Israeli forces approached and boarded the boats. Media reports suggest the Israeli attack is expected to continue for several hours because of the distance between the flotilla’s vessels.

5 people, including 2 suspected shooters, killed at San Diego Islamic Center

Five people, including two suspected shooters, were killed in a shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, law enforcement officials said.

"What we know at this time is that there are three deceased adult males," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, referring to the three victims, adding that the two alleged shooters had also been killed.

Wahl, speaking at a news conference after authorities had earlier declared the threat had been "neutralized," said one of the deceased was a security guard who worked at the center.

"Because of the Islamic center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it's not, and at this point we're going to work closely with the FBI to make sure that we are matching all the resources that we need for this investigation," he added.

Wahl also said that all children at the center, which includes a school on site, were “safe.”

WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a global health emergency after suspected infections and deaths continued to rise in eastern Congo and confirmed cases emerged beyond the initial outbreak zone.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the WHO said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus determined that the outbreak met the criteria for a "public health emergency of international concern" after consulting with authorities in both countries.

However, the situation is not currently classified as a pandemic emergency, it added.

According to the WHO, around 246 suspected Ebola cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in Ituri province in eastern Congo, including eight laboratory-confirmed infections. Additional confirmed cases were also recorded in Ka

NEWS IN BRIEF

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned Israel’s "piracy and banditry" against the Global Sumud Flotilla "in the strongest terms."

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Colombia, Libya, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Jordan on Monday "strongly" condemned Israel’s repeated attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla, "a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing the international community’s attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people."

The US has requested that dozens of its refueling aircraft remain stationed at the Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel until the end of the year, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Monday.

An impeachment motion against Taiwanese leader William Lai failed on Tuesday, marking the first presidential impeachment vote in the island’s constitutional history, local media reported.

Irish President Catherine Connolly’s sister is among the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla activists detained by Israeli forces, according to media reports Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security Cabinet on Monday to discuss the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran, according to Hebrew media.

Drones used by the Hezbollah group are restricting nearly 80% of Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported Monday, noting the army is also facing shortages in equipment needed to counter the growing threat.

Mexico on Monday called on Israeli authorities to respect the human rights of two Mexican nationals detained following the raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla off Cyprus.

Iran warned the US and its allies Monday against making a new “strategic mistake” or miscalculation, as a senior military commander said the country’s armed forces were more prepared and stronger than before.

The US on Monday sanctioned some of Cuba's top leaders, generals and intelligence officials, targeting the island's justice, energy and communications ministers along with its primary spy agency in a major escalation of pressure on Havana.

Off-site power was restored earlier on Monday to Unit 3 of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Barakah Nuclear Power Plant following a drone strike a day earlier that caused a fire near the facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday held the first Japan-Brazil Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo and discussed the current situation in the Middle East.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday urged UN Alliance of Civilizations representative Miguel Angel Moratinos to address what Moscow called "the persecution of Orthodox Church in Ukraine."

Egypt on Monday reiterated to the United States its rejection of unilateral actions on regional water security amid a dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa over a dam project built by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River.

The Israeli army bombarded the southern Lebanese town of Arnoun with phosphorus shells Monday, according to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis said Monday that his group stood militarily ready for any future US move against Iran, warning that a new escalation could have broader consequences across the region.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US Treasury issues temporary 30-day general license to provide access to Russian oil

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Monday that the department would issue a temporary 30-day general license to allow access to Russian oil stranded at sea.

"This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed," Bessent said on US social media company X.

Bessent also framed the move as part of a broader geopolitical effort to redirect discounted Russian crude away from major strategic competitors, particularly China.

Elon Musk loses lawsuit against Altman, OpenAI over nonprofit claims

A US jury in California on Monday rejected Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, ending a bitter three-week court battle between the two tech billionaires, according to media reports.

Musk filed the suit against Altman and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, in 2024, alleging that the artificial intelligence company violated what Musk claimed was a commitment to remain a nonprofit.

Microsoft, which invested in OpenAI as early as 2019, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Musk claimed the software giant "aided and abetted" the AI startup in its alleged breach of charitable trust, but the court also dismissed that claim.