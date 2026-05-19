Morning Briefing: May 19, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US President Donald Trump saying he has postponed planned attacks on Iran, Israeli army attacking Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla in international waters, 5 people, including suspected shooters, killed at San Diego Islamic Center, and WHO declaring Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda a global health emergency.
US President Donald Trump said Monday that he decided to delay the resumption of attacks on Iran because several regional nations informed him that they believe a deal to fully end the war is close to being sealed.
Trump said he was asked by the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and unspecified "others" to delay strikes "because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal."
"And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also," he told reporters at the White House. "There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy."
Trump said he informed Israel as well as "other people in the Middle East" of his decision.
The Israeli army on Monday attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters, detaining 100 activists, as the mission sailed in an attempt to break a choking blockade on the Palestinian enclave.
Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces attacking and boarding the boats one after another.
The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that army forces detained activists aboard the vessels and were transferring them to a navy ship described as a “floating prison” before transporting them to the port of Ashdod in southern Israel. According to Walla news website, Israeli forces had so far detained around 100 activists from the humanitarian mission.
Video footage shared by organizers showed activists filming as Israeli forces approached and boarded the boats. Media reports suggest the Israeli attack is expected to continue for several hours because of the distance between the flotilla’s vessels.
Five people, including two suspected shooters, were killed in a shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, law enforcement officials said.
"What we know at this time is that there are three deceased adult males," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, referring to the three victims, adding that the two alleged shooters had also been killed.
Wahl, speaking at a news conference after authorities had earlier declared the threat had been "neutralized," said one of the deceased was a security guard who worked at the center.
"Because of the Islamic center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it's not, and at this point we're going to work closely with the FBI to make sure that we are matching all the resources that we need for this investigation," he added.
Wahl also said that all children at the center, which includes a school on site, were “safe.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a global health emergency after suspected infections and deaths continued to rise in eastern Congo and confirmed cases emerged beyond the initial outbreak zone.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the WHO said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus determined that the outbreak met the criteria for a "public health emergency of international concern" after consulting with authorities in both countries.
However, the situation is not currently classified as a pandemic emergency, it added.
According to the WHO, around 246 suspected Ebola cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in Ituri province in eastern Congo, including eight laboratory-confirmed infections. Additional confirmed cases were also recorded in Ka
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Monday that the department would issue a temporary 30-day general license to allow access to Russian oil stranded at sea.
"This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed," Bessent said on US social media company X.
Bessent also framed the move as part of a broader geopolitical effort to redirect discounted Russian crude away from major strategic competitors, particularly China.
A US jury in California on Monday rejected Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, ending a bitter three-week court battle between the two tech billionaires, according to media reports.
Musk filed the suit against Altman and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, in 2024, alleging that the artificial intelligence company violated what Musk claimed was a commitment to remain a nonprofit.
Microsoft, which invested in OpenAI as early as 2019, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Musk claimed the software giant "aided and abetted" the AI startup in its alleged breach of charitable trust, but the court also dismissed that claim.
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