Russia, Ukraine report civilian casualties following overnight air raids

Russia claims capture of Volokhivka settlement in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Following overnight air raids, both Russia and Ukraine reported civilian casualties on Tuesday.

The military administration of Ukraine's Kharkiv region said two people were killed and 12 were injured in a Russian airstrike. The military administration of Chernihiv region reported two killed and 17 injured in the city of Priluki.

Aleksandr Khinshtein, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, said on Telegram that one person was killed and two were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Russian state corporation Rosatom said Kyiv launched one of the "most serious" attacks against the city of Energodar, the satellite town of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since February 2022.

Additionally, the governor of Russia's Yaroslavl region, Mikhail Yevrayev, said a Ukrainian drone hit an industrial enterprise.

"Most of the drones were shot down; however, an industrial facility was hit. The relevant services are eliminating the fire," he said on Telegram.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said 315 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russian regions overnight. The ministry also said Russian forces captured the settlement of Volokhivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.