Mauritanian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday Turkish, Mauritanian ministers expected to discuss trade, defense cooperation and regional security

Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug is scheduled to visit Türkiye on Wednesday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Turkish diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

During the meeting in Ankara, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and emphasize the importance of implementing decisions taken during the first Türkiye-Mauritania Joint Economic Commission meeting held in May 2025, the sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to discuss steps to increase the trade volume and mutual investments between the two countries.

Fidan is anticipated to underline the potential for expanding cooperation in military and defense industries, as well as in fisheries, agriculture and mining.

He is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s support for the economic and social development of Sahel countries and for counterterrorism efforts in the region.

The ministers are expected to discuss enhancing cooperation on multilateral platforms, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Merzoug previously visited Türkiye in April, when he met with Fidan in Istanbul. The two ministers also held talks in Djibouti in 2024 on the sidelines of the third Türkiye-Africa Partnership Ministerial Review Conference.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Mauritania in 2018 in the first presidential-level visit from Türkiye to the West African country.