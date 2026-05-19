Drones involved in Sunday attack on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant all came 'from Iraqi territory,' says UAE Defense Ministry

UAE says it 'successfully' engaged with 6 drones in past 48 hours Drones involved in Sunday attack on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant all came 'from Iraqi territory,' says UAE Defense Ministry

United Arab Emirates air defense systems "successfully" detected and engaged with "six hostile drones that attempted to target civilian and vital areas within the country" in the past 48 hours, the UAE said Tuesday.

"Air defense forces successfully intercepted and neutralized the hostile targets with a high level of readiness and efficiency, with no human casualties or impact on the safety of critical infrastructure reported," the country's Defense Ministry said on the US social media company X.

About Sunday’s attack on the country’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, it said technical tracking and monitoring have confirmed that the three drones involved -- "two of which were successfully dealt with -- while the third struck an external power generator outside the inner perimeter of the plant on that date, in addition to the drones that were later intercepted,” all came from Iraqi territory.

The UAE reserves "full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security in accordance with international laws and conventions," the ministry added.

On Sunday, Emirati officials said a fire erupted near the power plant in the capital Abu Dhabi due to a drone strike.

The developments come as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the UAE, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

