Portugal condemns Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir over ‘intolerable’ treatment of Gaza-bound flotilla activists Lisbon calls treatment of activists ‘humiliating violation of human dignity’

Portugal on Wednesday condemned the “intolerable behavior” of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the mistreatment this week of Gaza-bound aid flotilla activists, calling it a “humiliating violation of human dignity.”

"Portugal strongly condemns the intolerable behavior of the Israeli Minister Ben Gvir and the treatment inflicted on the flotilla activists in a humiliating violation of human dignity,” Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said on US social media company X just days after Israel attacked the convoy in international waters, seized its ships, and detained hundreds of activists.

The Portuguese government said it has been in constant contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the immediate release of Portuguese citizens, stressing that guarantees of protection have grown “even more urgent.”

It added that during a meeting with the Israeli charge d’affaires at the Foreign Ministry later on Wednesday, it would formally demand the release of nationals, issue a protest, and request clarifications over what it called a serious violation of citizens’ rights.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. Together they were carrying 428 people from 44 countries after departing from Marmaris, Türkiye in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

This was not the first attack on the flotilla.

In April, the Israeli army attacked flotilla boats in international waters off the Greek island of Crete. The convoy at the time included 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.