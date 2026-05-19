'We will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods,' if US, Israel launch renewed strikes on Iran, says army spokesperson

Iranian army warns of opening 'new fronts' if attacked again 'We will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods,' if US, Israel launch renewed strikes on Iran, says army spokesperson

Iran on Tuesday warned of opening "new fronts" if the US and Israel launch new strikes on the country.

"We will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods" if attacked again, Iran’s army spokesperson said in a statement carried by Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.