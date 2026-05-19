Latest operation launched in restive North Waziristan tribal region following militant attacks on security forces

22 militants killed in security operation in northwest Pakistan: Army Latest operation launched in restive North Waziristan tribal region following militant attacks on security forces

There was no immediate reaction from India, which has denied patronizing militants

The Pakistan army on Tuesday claimed it killed 22 militants in an ongoing security operation in northwest Pakistan in the last 24 hours.

The latest operation was launched on May 17 in restive North Waziristan tribal region following a string of militant attacks on security forces in the region, the military said in a statement.

The deceased were affiliated with "Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij," terminology Islamabad uses to designate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of several militant groups in the country.

There was no immediate reaction from India, which, in the past, has denied the accusation.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed militants who remain "actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area."

A sanitization operation is in progress, and the area has been effectively cordoned off by security forces, the statement added.

Around two dozen security personnel have been killed in clashes with militants in northwest and southwest Pakistan in the last week.

Pakistan accuses neighboring Afghanistan of allowing TTP and other militant groups to operate from its soil. Kabul denies the allegation.