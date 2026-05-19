More than 61,000 people affected in Hunan province as heavy rainfall disrupt transport, power supply, life

4 dead, 1 missing as torrential rains trigger flooding in central China More than 61,000 people affected in Hunan province as heavy rainfall disrupt transport, power supply, life

Four people have died and one person is missing after torrential rains triggered severe flooding in central China’s Hunan Province, authorities said Tuesday.

The latest wave of rainfall affected 61,583 residents in Shimen County, while 19,040 people have been evacuated to safer areas, according to the county’s emergency response and work safety committee.

Heavy rain continued across parts of central China on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding that forced the closure of schools and businesses, and disrupted transportation and electricity services.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported that parts of Hunan faced an elevated risk of rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, urban flooding and waterlogging.